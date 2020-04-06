Chilling moment shows the aftershock of a 5.7 magnitude earthquake Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 01:05s - Published now Chilling moment shows the aftershock of a 5.7 magnitude earthquake This is the spine chilling moment the aftershock of a 5.7 magnitude earthquake was caught on camera.The video shows Todd Handy's entire kitchen SHAKING as the earthquake rattles the foundations of his family home at 7.10 am on March 18th in Kaysville, Utah Todd Handy, 50, Chief Digital Officer at public media company said: ''We were experiencing a 5.7 magnitude earthquake, although the severity of the earthquake was not known at the time."I've been through earthquakes before so I wasn't concerned, but wanted to make sure my wife was ok, which she was."So I grabbed my phone to shoot some video of the house moving & the lights & grandfather clock swinging wildly because I knew if I tried to tell anyone about it at a later time that it wouldn't convey the same feeling as the video did." 0

This is the spine chilling moment the aftershock of a 5.7 magnitude earthquake was caught on camera.The video shows Todd Handy's entire kitchen SHAKING as the earthquake rattles the foundations of his family home at 7.10 am on March 18th in Kaysville, Utah Todd Handy, 50, Chief Digital Officer at public media company said: ''We were experiencing a 5.7 magnitude earthquake, although the severity of the earthquake was not known at the time."I've been through earthquakes before so I wasn't concerned, but wanted to make sure my wife was ok, which she was."So I grabbed my phone to shoot some video of the house moving & the lights & grandfather clock swinging wildly because I knew if I tried to tell anyone about it at a later time that it wouldn't convey the same feeling as the video did."





