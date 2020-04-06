Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Chilling moment shows the aftershock of a 5.7 magnitude earthquake

Chilling moment shows the aftershock of a 5.7 magnitude earthquake

Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 01:05s - Published
Chilling moment shows the aftershock of a 5.7 magnitude earthquake

Chilling moment shows the aftershock of a 5.7 magnitude earthquake

This is the spine chilling moment the aftershock of a 5.7 magnitude earthquake was caught on camera.The video shows Todd Handy's entire kitchen SHAKING as the earthquake rattles the foundations of his family home at 7.10 am on March 18th in Kaysville, Utah Todd Handy, 50, Chief Digital Officer at public media company said: ''We were experiencing a 5.7 magnitude earthquake, although the severity of the earthquake was not known at the time."I've been through earthquakes before so I wasn't concerned, but wanted to make sure my wife was ok, which she was."So I grabbed my phone to shoot some video of the house moving & the lights & grandfather clock swinging wildly because I knew if I tried to tell anyone about it at a later time that it wouldn't convey the same feeling as the video did."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Chilling moment shows the aftershock of a 5.7 magnitude earthquake

This is the spine chilling moment the aftershock of a 5.7 magnitude earthquake was caught on camera.The video shows Todd Handy's entire kitchen SHAKING as the earthquake rattles the foundations of his family home at 7.10 am on March 18th in Kaysville, Utah Todd Handy, 50, Chief Digital Officer at public media company said: ''We were experiencing a 5.7 magnitude earthquake, although the severity of the earthquake was not known at the time."I've been through earthquakes before so I wasn't concerned, but wanted to make sure my wife was ok, which she was."So I grabbed my phone to shoot some video of the house moving & the lights & grandfather clock swinging wildly because I knew if I tried to tell anyone about it at a later time that it wouldn't convey the same feeling as the video did."




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.