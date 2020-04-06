Three fatalities on 'sick' cruise ship docked in Florida

Global  

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:28s - Published
Another death has been reported on a cruise ship that docked in Florida.

That brings the death toll on the Coral Princess ship to three.

FEDERAL GOVERNMENT.MOST OF THEM WILL GO TO NEWYORK.ANOTHER DEATH HAS BEEN REPORTEDON A CRUISE SHIP THAT DOCKED INFLORIDA OVER THE WEEKEND.THAT BRINGS THE DEATH TOLL ONTHE CORAL PRINCESS SHIP TOTHREE.FOURTEEN OTHERS REMAINHOSPITALIZED... TWO IN CRITICALCONDITION.BEFORE THE SHIP WAS ALLOWED TODOCK IN FLORIDA-- IT HAD BEEN INLIMBO FOR DAYS BECAUSE OF THECORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK ON BOARD.THE CRUISE LINE IS NOW TRYING TOGET PASSENGERS WITH




