WTTE FOX 28 “This is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment, only it’s not going to be localized... It’s going to… https://t.co/d1V1aM1woL 28 seconds ago

Kate RT @CTVNews: U.S. Surgeon General warns: 'This is going to be the hardest and the saddest week of most Americans' lives' https://t.co/SDEBz… 1 minute ago

Erika S🧚🏻‍♂️ ⚧ ❤️🌈 RT @DrDenaGrayson: After downplaying the threat of the deadly #coronavirus, US @Surgeon_General now warns: “This is going to be the hardest… 1 minute ago

fneudecker Surgeon general warns coming week ‘hardest and saddest’ yet https://t.co/s3wVGqreYT 2 minutes ago

CTV News U.S. Surgeon General warns: 'This is going to be the hardest and the saddest week of most Americans' lives' https://t.co/SDEBzPbAOy 5 minutes ago

Deviant Tru Masta Surgeon general warns US of `saddest week’ and `9/11 moment’ https://t.co/sRQAYErnYG 6 minutes ago

Brad6900 RT @waff48: President Trump tempers grave assessments with optimism. https://t.co/C2ExSOe5OD 9 minutes ago