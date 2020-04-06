Batman and Robin spotted cycling outside a supermarket Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 00:34s - Published now Batman and Robin spotted cycling outside a supermarket This is the adorable moment a passerby spotted a man and child dressed as Batman and Robin cycling past a local supermarket.Astonished passerby John Hubbard, 45, captured the moment outside of Tesco Extra, in County Way, Trowbridge last Wednesday (1/4).John, a car dealer for Orchard Mill Motor Company, was queuing outside of Tesco Extra shopping for his parents who were self isolating.He turned around to see the famous caped crusader, Batman, sailing past crowds with their young accomplice, Robin, cycling behind him - leaving members of the public bemused at the scene.John took no time taking out his phone to capture the heartwarming moment on video."I thought what a brilliant dad!" he said. "His little boy must of been loving it".As the UK continues to be on lockdown caused by the coronavirus - John admits seeing the duo brought a much needed smile to everyones faces."In a time of incredible worry and stress, seeing it made me smile.""I thought it would be good for everyone to see - so they can smile too."The identity of the pair is still unknown. 0

