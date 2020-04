Pimlico to become COVID-19 screening site

HELPING TO BUILD A NEWDRIV━THRU TESTING SITE FORCOVI━19 IN BALTIMORE CITY.IT'S IN THE PARKING LOT OF THEPIMLICO RACECOURSE INNORTHWEST BALTIMORE WHERE WMAR2 NEWS' MARK ROPER IS THISMORNING.

MARK━ HOW IS THATCOMING ALONG?((AD LIB: USUALLY THIS TIME OFYEAR━ YOU SEE TENTS AND THEGRANDSTAND GETTING SET UP ANDPREPARED FOR PREAKNESS.INSTEAD WE SEE DESCRIBE━Four large tents━ largeenough for a vehicle to pullthrough━ and several smaller,ta━ colored shelters )) OLDHILLTOP HAS BEEN A PART OFTHIS COMMUNITY FOR MORE THAN AHUNDRED YEARS━ AND NOW ITWILL SERVE THE AREA IN ADIFFERENT WAY.

AS THE DEMANDFOR MORE TESTING FOR COVI━19INCREASES IN MARYLAND━ THENEED TO MAKE IT MOREACCESSIBLE FOR PEOPLE TO GETTESTED ALSO GOES UP.

MAYORJACK YOUNG ANNOUNCED ON FRIDAYCONSTRUCTION HAD BEGUN ON ADRIV━THRU CORONAVIRUS TESTINGSITE AT PIMLICO.

THE OWNERS OFPIMLICO━ THE STRONACH GROUP━ PROVIDED THE WIDE OPENSPACE OF THE PARKING LOT HEREFOR THE MARYLAND NATIONALGUARD TO SET UP SEVERALDRIV━THRU TENTS.

THIS WILLNOT ONLY PROVIDE ACOMMUNIT━BASED TESTING SITEAS MORE TESTING BECOMESAVAILABLE━ BUT THE MAYORSAYS THE PIMLICO SITE ALSOCOULD BE USED FOR OTHER HEALTHNEEDS RELATED TO THE COVI━19RESPONSE.

MEANWHILE━ THE145TH PREAKNESS STAKESSCHEDULED FOR NEXT MONTH HASBEEN POSTPONED AND THEPREAKNESS INFIELD CONCERT FORTHIS YEAR HAS BEEN CANCELED.AND EVEN THOUGH THIS IS ADRIV━ THRU SCREENING SITE.YOU CAN'T JUST SHOW UP AND GETTESTED FOR COVI━19.

TESTINGHAS TO BE ORDERED BY A DOCTOR.IF YOU HAVE SYMPTOMS OF FEVER━ COUGH━ AND DIFFICULTYBREATHING━ YOU'LL WANT TOCALL YOUR DOCTOR FIRST ANDTHEY WILL DECIDE WHAT THE BESTCOURSE OF ACTION WOULD BE FORYOU.

LIVE IN NORTHWESTBALTIMORE━ MARK ROPER━WMAR 2