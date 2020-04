Veteran Spotlight: Nkosi Akinlabi

IN OUR ON GOING FOCUS TO BETHE VOICE FOR VETERANS INMARYLAND WE ARE HIGHLIGHTINGLOCAL VETERANS EVERY MONDAY ONGOOD MORNING MARYLAND.

WMA━2 NEWS LAURCOOK HAS THIS WEEK'S HONOREE.THANK YOU FOR ALL OF YOURVETERAN SPOTLIGHT NOMINATIONS.THIS WEEK'S NOMINEE IS NKOSIAKINLABI OF BALTIMORE.

HESERVED IN THE UNITED STATESARMY DURING THE VIETNAM WAR.FOLLOWING THE MILITARY, HEBECAME A PRESCHOOL TEACHER,MANICURIST, PASTRY CHEF ANDARTIST.

TODAY MR. AKINLABIA LEATHER CRAFTER ANDPHOTOGRAPHER.

HE SPENDS ALOTOF TIME GIVING BACK TO THECOMMUNITY.

A BATTLE WITHPROSTATE CANCER INSPIRED HIMTO START CROCHETING FOR BABIESAT JOHNS HOPKINS BAYVIEW.

MR.AKINLABI ALSO VOLUNTEERS ATCHURCH AND ENJOYS SINGINGGOSPEL MUSIC.

