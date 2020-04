Master Chong's Worldclass Taekowndo offering classes online

STAY FIT PHYSICALLYAND MENTALLY.HUH HUHTHE SAMETAEKWONDO CLASSESJUST IN YOUR LIVINGROOM.FOR MASTER CHONG'SWORLD CLASSTAEKWONDOSTUDENTS, THEY AREABLE TO GO TO CLASSVIA A LIVE SESSION ONZOOM WITH THEIRINSTRUCTORS.EXECUTIVE DIRECTORMICHAEL MERTENSSAYS MORE THAN 500STUDENTS TUNEDINTO THE LIVECLASSES LAST WEEK.INSTRUCTORS ANDSTUDENTS ARECONNECTINGTHROUGH A SCREENLEARNING THEESSENTIALTECHNIQUES OF THEKOREAN FORM OFMARTIAL ARTS.SOT"IT'S A FORMULTIMATELY OF NOTONLY SELF DEFENSETRAINING BUT SELFIMPROVEMENT.

FORYOUNG PEOPLE ITDEVELOPS THEIRFOCUS THEIR SELFDISCIPLINE THEIR SELFCONFIDENCE."MERTENS SAYS THEREWILL BE 40 ONLINECLASSES FORSTUDENTS THIS WEEK.THE COMPANY ISSTILL WORKING ONCREATING A CLASSTHAT'S OPEN FOROTHER PEOPLE TOJOIN TOO.IN EV RT 7EWN.