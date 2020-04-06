Global  

Everything under review as Govt urges people to follow rules

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick says the Government is keeping 'everything under review' as he urges the public to follow the guidelines to stay at home, after police dealt with people sunbathing and having barbecues over the sunny weekend.

