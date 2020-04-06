Corona Beer Production Suspended

Yury Polozov Corona beer production is suspended, but the lovers can still buy Just-a-Flu beer! (#justkidding) #corona 3 days ago

Creative_rt RT @CNN: Production of Corona beer is being temporarily suspended in Mexico due to the coronavirus pandemic. Corona's coincidental name wit… 3 days ago

Marcia Caines Amid the news: Production of Corona beer is being temporarily suspended in Mexico because of the coronavirus pandemic. 3 days ago

Marsha @Janellepm @DamnItLynn You might have virtual Corona beers too... https://t.co/7MVLHuhV4g 4 days ago

Vonna G🌷The Bougie Hippie RT @TyreeSmithRSC: Mexico actually suspended the production of Corona beer indefinitely while this pandemic is happening 4 days ago

My Telegraph News Production of #Corona beer is being temporarily suspended in Mexico because of the #coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/PXsladVaMd 4 days ago