Icelandic tour guide navigates through spectacular glacier tunnel Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:58s - Published 2 weeks ago Icelandic tour guide navigates through spectacular glacier tunnel A local tour guide in Sigtun, Iceland, navigates through a glacier tunnel where the film "Noah" was filmed. The footage, filmed in 2012, shows guide Dori Sigurdsson singing and whistling as he walks through the Myrdrals glacier. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this