UK PM Boris Johnson hospitalised; Queen Elizabeth II addresses nation

Queen Elizabeth II addressed the nation in a rare televised speech where she urged people to exercise self-restraint in the face of the pandemic.She said that these are challenging times and thank everyone who are the forefront of the battle.

She said when it all passes, UK will take pride in the way they responded to the disease.

Meanwhile, PM Boris Johnson was hospitalised for tests after he was earlier diagnosed with the virus.

Watch the full video for more details.

