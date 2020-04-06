Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > American And Other Airlines Reduce NYC Flights

American And Other Airlines Reduce NYC Flights

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:35s - Published
American And Other Airlines Reduce NYC Flights

American And Other Airlines Reduce NYC Flights

According to Reuters, on Sunday American Airlines announced that they would be cutting back on the number of flights to and from New York City.

This include suspending services to New York's three main airports for a month, due to the coronavirus surge in the area.

Starting April 9 through May 6, American will operate 13 daily flights to and from JFK, LaGuardia, and Newark airports, down from 271 flights.

Their flights will only operate from 10 a.m.

ET through 6 p.m.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.