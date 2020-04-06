American And Other Airlines Reduce NYC Flights

According to Reuters, on Sunday American Airlines announced that they would be cutting back on the number of flights to and from New York City.

This include suspending services to New York's three main airports for a month, due to the coronavirus surge in the area.

Starting April 9 through May 6, American will operate 13 daily flights to and from JFK, LaGuardia, and Newark airports, down from 271 flights.

Their flights will only operate from 10 a.m.

ET through 6 p.m.