CDC guidelines for homemade masks

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 01:58s - Published
The CDC recently issued a recommendation to wear a mask anytime you step out of the home, which should only be for essential activities.

Fox 4 looked into the best ways to make your own mask, as well as information on who shouldn't be wearing one.

