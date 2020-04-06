CDC guidelines for homemade masks Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 01:58s - Published now CDC guidelines for homemade masks The CDC recently issued a recommendation to wear a mask anytime you step out of the home, which should only be for essential activities. Fox 4 looked into the best ways to make your own mask, as well as information on who shouldn't be wearing one. 0

