Could Trump Delay Or Cancel The Presidential Election Due To COVID-19?

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:45s
If the coronavirus lockdown remains in place in November, could the presidential election be suspended?

According to political experts interviewed by Gizmodo, probably not.

Here's what they had to say about voting in a time of coronavirus.

Amy Dacey, Executive Director of the Sine Institute of Policy & Politics at American University, explained that a U.S. President cannot change the federal voting law created by Congress, unless Congress changes the federal statute.

