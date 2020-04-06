Global  

Thai officials patrol city to check COVID-19 curfew is enforced

Police and government officials patrol the tourist city of Pattaya, eastern Thailand, on Saturday night (April 4) to ensure locals are following a COVID-19 curfew.

Bars and restaurants in the popular destination were closed last month before ministers announced a strict curfew between 10pm and 4am each night.

They warned that a travel ban using roadblocks to prevent travel into and out of the region could be announced unless coronavirus cases fall in the coming days.

A large red mechanical machine that sprays sanItising liquid was also unveiled on the city's Walking Street.

The device is being used to cleanse the areas.

Chonburi province governor Phakharathorn Thianchai said: ''We will assess the situation over the next one or two days and make a decision bout implementing a full lock down in Pattaya.''

