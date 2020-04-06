Global  

Covid-19 infection by age: India vs world comparison

With count of Covid-19 cases rising in India, the Union govt has disclosed that the age group most heavily infected is the 21 - 40 years.

Is this the trend seen worldwide or is the infection cycle playing out differently in India?

Watch this comparison of Indian, US, Chinese and Italian statistics to find out.

