Japan Declares State Of Emergency Due To Rising COVID-19 Cases

Reuters reports that Japan's government will declare a state of emergency in Tokyo, due to coronavirus.

They anticipate that their lockdown will last about a month, and give governors the ability to request that people stay home and for businesses to close.

But their lockdown won't be as restrictive as it is in other countries.

Over 3,500 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Japan.

So far, 85 people have died, which is a lower number than other outbreak spots.