Why Full-backs DOMINATE Modern Football!

The fullback position was once seen as the most unglamorous on the field, reserved for players with little technical ability and limited defensive intelligence.

But over the years we have seen exceptions to the rule: Roberto Carlos at Real Madrid, World Cup-winning captains Cafu and Carlos Alberto, and Inter Milan legend Giacinto Facchetti to name a few.

These days however, attacking fullbacks are the norm, and the position is more complex than ever – requiring exceptionally high levels of fitness, passing range, ball control and positional awareness.

From Ashley Cole to Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dani Alves to Marcelo, and Philipp Lahm to Joshua Kimmich, fullbacks have been at the forefront of tactical innovation in the 21st Century, with top coaches like Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola constantly finding new ways to get the best out of the position.

In this video, we give the statistical background to how fullbacks have evolved over time and come to dominate the modern game.

