New York's firefighters blare sirens to honour medical workers on COVID-19 frontline

Video Credit: Reuters - Duration: 00:43s - Published
New York’s firefighters blare sirens to honour medical workers on COVID-19 frontline

New York’s firefighters blare sirens to honour medical workers on COVID-19 frontline

Eyewitness video shows firefighters blaring sirens and cheering for frontline healthcare workers battling COVID-19 in New York

0
New York’s firefighters blare sirens to honour medical workers on COVID-19 frontline

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES (APRIL 3,2020)

FIRE ENGINES NEAR NYU LANGONE MEDICAL CENTRE BLARING SIRENS AND FIREFIGHTERS APPLAUDING STORY: As a surprise, the New York City firefighters blared their sirens and applauded on Friday night (April 3) to thank medical workers for battling COVID-19 at the NYU Langone Medical Centre.

Sandra Perez Baos, who works at the medical centre as a scientist, has filmed the video and posted online.

(Production: Natalia Oriol, Oleksandr Ieltsov)




