Dharmendra Emotional , Sonu Nigam Sings, With Madhuri, Shilpa, Juhi Message 9pm9Mins Candle Light Video Credit: Bollywood NOW - Duration: 03:09s - Published 6 days ago Dharmendra Emotional , Sonu Nigam Sings, With Madhuri, Shilpa, Juhi Message 9pm9Mins Candle Light Watch veteran actor Dharmendra along with people holding a Mashaal, gets emotional while talking to Indians during candle light programme with Madhuri Dixit Nene Thanking the doctors and nurses, Sonu Nigam Singing, Juhi Chawla and Nita Ambani. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this