Boris Johnson In Hospital Due To COVID-19

According to Reuters, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was in St Thomas’ Hospital in central London on Monday, undergoing tests.

Johnson has experienced persistent coronavirus symptoms for over 10 days.

This includes a high temperature and a cough.

But the UK government said the 55-year-old is in good spirits and still working.

Johnson tweeted, “On the advice of my doctor, I went into hospital for some routine tests as I’m still experiencing coronavirus symptoms.” He added, “I’m in good spirits and keeping in touch with my team, as we work together to fight this virus and keep everyone safe.” Britain has no formal succession plan if the prime minister were to become incapacitated.