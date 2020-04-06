Global  

5 Best Dog Breeds for Seniors

5 Best Dog Breeds for Seniors Canine companions can benefit senior citizens in many ways.

These 5 breeds will bring joy to anyone, especially seniors.

1.

Poodles 2.

Cavalier King Charles Spaniel 3.

Bichon Frise 4.

French Bulldog 5.

Shih Tzu

