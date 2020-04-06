Global  

Reassigned Navy captain tests positive for COVID-19

Navy Capt.

Brett Crozier, who was relieved of his command of the USS Theodore Roosevelt after sounding the alarm on an outbreak on the carrier, tested positive for the virus.

