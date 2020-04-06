What Life After Coronavirus Means For Restaurants

Many people are dreaming of life after coronavirus lockdown.

This includes visiting restaurants and bars.

But according to Business Insider, experts say that the pandemic will spark big changes in how the industry does business.

Roger Lipton, a restaurant industry analyst, investor, and advisor says "I'm inclined to think that we're not going to be back to so-called normal operations for the foreseeable future." Experts believe that changes in the restaurant industry, post corona, may include: 1.

Less restaurants and bars: Up to 200,000 restaurants across the US may simply not exist anymore.

2.

Temperature checks for restaurant employees and patrons: Chains like McDonald's, Burger King, and Popeyes are rolling out temperature checks.

3.

More social distancing in locations: This means fewer restaurant tables and less crowded dining rooms.