Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Alexander-Arnold and Rashford urge fans to stay healthy at home during Covid-19 pandemic

Alexander-Arnold and Rashford urge fans to stay healthy at home during Covid-19 pandemic

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:12s - Published
Alexander-Arnold and Rashford urge fans to stay healthy at home during Covid-19 pandemic

Alexander-Arnold and Rashford urge fans to stay healthy at home during Covid-19 pandemic

England pair Marcus Rashford and Trent Alexander-Arnold appear in a promotional video from FIFA, the United Nations (UN) and the World Health Organization (WHO) to support the #BeActive campaign.

It was launched on the UN International Day of Sport for Development and Peace to encourage people to be #HealthyAtHome as the world comes together in the fight against COVID-19, today and every day.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.