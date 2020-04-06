Global  

Weather trivia: The snowstorm of April 6, 1973

On this day in 1973, we had a snowstorm that dumped 11.6 inches of snow across the Denver metro area.

UPPER 30S TO LOW 40S EACHMORNING.WE'LL GET TO JAYSON IN A SECOND,IT'S MONDAY, JUST ABOUT 5:45,IT'S WHAT, JAYS?TRIVIA TIME.Jayson: TRIVIA TIME.Lisa: YEAH, STILL NOT WORKINGWITH THE DELAY BETWEEN THE TWOUS OF.APRIL 6, 1973, WE HAD A STORMTHAT DUMPED 11.6 INCHES OF SNOWACROSS THE METRO AREA, QUITE ABIT OF SNOW FOR APRIL.AND A LOW OF 5°°, THE L




