Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 02:25s - Published
Murals for the NHS pop up on buildings around Yorkshire

Murals supporting NHS workers can be seen on a number of buildings around the Yorkshire town of Gillygate, England.

The clip, filmed on April 6, shows the colourful murals thanking NHS staff and key workers for all they are doing during the coronavirus outbreak.

The filmer told Newsflare: "Murals to lift the community spirits during the coronavirus lockdown, have appeared on a number of buildings in the town over the last week.

The latest one revealed this morning shows a giant surgical face mask with a Superman logo in the centre and the words 'Stay Safe'."

