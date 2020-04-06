'Super Pink Moon' Over Miami Will Be Biggest And Brightest Supermoon Of The Year Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:31s - Published now 'Super Pink Moon' Over Miami Will Be Biggest And Brightest Supermoon Of The Year Feeling a bit cooped up at home and need something to do on Tuesday, April 7? Just head outside Tuesday night and look up to check out the biggest and brightest supermoon of the year. Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Andrea Whalley RT @leponline: Here's how to see the April Super Pink Moon this week over the UK - and when it will look biggest https://t.co/8b2HTLLAvB 3 hours ago Shannon 🌙 Here's some information on the Tarot readings I will be doing for the full moon in Libra / the Pink Super Moon. Thi… https://t.co/Qf3Y2yeWBr 3 hours ago Pam #Greerslaw 🕷 #GirlySwot RT @The_Gazette: Here's how to see the April Super Pink Moon this week over the UK - and when it will look biggest https://t.co/ib5dBDQD1u 3 hours ago Blackpool Gazette Here's how to see the April Super Pink Moon this week over the UK - and when it will look biggest https://t.co/ib5dBDQD1u 3 hours ago Lancashire Post Here's how to see the April Super Pink Moon this week over the UK - and when it will look biggest https://t.co/8b2HTLLAvB 3 hours ago Burnley Express Here's how to see the April Super Pink Moon this week over the UK - and when it will look biggest https://t.co/RRH1XOEMbO 3 hours ago Metro Science & Tech Super ‘Pink Moon’ will appear over UK skies tomorrow night https://t.co/WGLiWkA7cP 3 hours ago Morecambe Prom 🍦 RT @The_Gazette: Here's how to see the April Super Pink Moon moon this week over the UK - and when it will look biggest https://t.co/KWDRYn… 4 hours ago