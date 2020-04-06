Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > S&P 500 Movers: DAL, CPRI

S&P 500 Movers: DAL, CPRI

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:29s - Published
S&P 500 Movers: DAL, CPRI

S&P 500 Movers: DAL, CPRI

In early trading on Monday, shares of Capri Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 20.2%.

Year to date, Capri Holdings has lost about 73.1% of its value.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

S&P 500 Movers: DAL, CPRI

In early trading on Monday, shares of Capri Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 20.2%.

Year to date, Capri Holdings has lost about 73.1% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Delta Air Lines, trading down 3.7%.

Delta Air Lines is lower by about 63.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Citrix Systems, trading down 1.7%, and Kohl's, trading up 17.5% on the day.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

DTR_Markets

Daily Traders Report U.S Market Movers Tuesday Dow Stocks: $DOW +5.86% $GS +4.92% $AXP +4.42% $BA -4.83% $PG -4.28% $WMT -3.24% S&P 500… https://t.co/fn8ozAeQWt 16 hours ago

DTR_Markets

Daily Traders Report U.S Market Movers Monday: Dow Stocks: $BA +19.47% $RTX +15.28% $AXP +13.95%, $V +11.58% $MCD +10.42% $DOW +9.19% S… https://t.co/0xtQGkFjwd 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.