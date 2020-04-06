S&P 500 Movers: DAL, CPRI

In early trading on Monday, shares of Capri Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 20.2%.

Year to date, Capri Holdings has lost about 73.1% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Delta Air Lines, trading down 3.7%.

Delta Air Lines is lower by about 63.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Citrix Systems, trading down 1.7%, and Kohl's, trading up 17.5% on the day.