Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Teachers, students adapt to e-learning

Teachers, students adapt to e-learning

Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 02:19s - Published
Teachers, students adapt to e-learning

Teachers, students adapt to e-learning

Teachers and students are adjusting to e-learning after school campuses were closed.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LimestoneDSB

Limestone District School Board RT @DebraRantz: I am in awe of our teacher professionals who design learning to support the students “in front of them,” physically or virt… 19 minutes ago

stephentod

Stephen Tod RT @rerdmann: Today is Day 1 for #remotelearning. My advice to students, teachers & administrators is... Take it one day at a time! This is… 31 minutes ago

rerdmann

Richard Erdmann Today is Day 1 for #remotelearning. My advice to students, teachers & administrators is... Take it one day at a tim… https://t.co/WkP0nIxIoW 40 minutes ago

DebraRantz

Debra Rantz I am in awe of our teacher professionals who design learning to support the students “in front of them,” physically… https://t.co/acVX28DiAK 49 minutes ago

okstatechamber

OK State Chamber Our partners at @ACT are providing free digital resources to help workers, students, parents and teachers during th… https://t.co/wT97L45rLl 1 hour ago

wunc

WUNC Teachers and college professors have been given a huge challenge this month -- how to quickly adapt their classes f… https://t.co/Xukf7wQktz 1 hour ago

PennyMonks

Penny Monks RT @SCORE4Schools: Teachers, students, parents ... everyone is learning to adapt during the coronavirus outbreak. Check out these stories f… 3 hours ago

MrsOrman

Tracee Orman Teachers - I know many of you are struggling right now to find ways to make distance learning work for you & your s… https://t.co/PdsPWma7xU 13 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.