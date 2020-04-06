Global  

Boris Johnson Remains in Hospital for Coronavirus The British Prime Minister was admitted into a London hospital on Sunday.

He had announced testing positive for coronavirus via a video message on Twitter 10 days earlier.

A government spokesman reported Johnson was "in good spirits" after a "comfortable night" in the hospital.

Government officials denied Russian reports that Johnson was on a ventilator.

Johnson had been in isolation for 10 days.

He continues to work from his bed at St.

Thomas hospital.

Coronavirus cases in the U.K. are expected to peak sometime in the next week.

Should Johnson become too ill to lead, members of the U.K. cabinet will choose someone to take over authority of the nation.

