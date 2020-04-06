Boris Johnson Remains in
Hospital for Coronavirus The British Prime Minister
was admitted into a London
hospital on Sunday.
He had announced testing
positive for coronavirus via a
video message on Twitter 10 days earlier.
A government spokesman reported
Johnson was "in good spirits" after
a "comfortable night" in the hospital.
Government officials denied
Russian reports that Johnson was on a ventilator.
Johnson had been in
isolation for 10 days.
He continues
to work from his bed at St.
Thomas hospital.
Coronavirus cases in the U.K.
are expected to peak sometime in the next week.
Should Johnson become too ill to lead,
members of the U.K. cabinet will choose
someone to take over authority of the nation.