Tiger at New York Zoo Tests Positive for Coronavirus After developing a cough, a Tiger at the Bronx Zoo in New York tested positive for coronavirus.

According to CNN, the 4-year-old female tiger, Nadia, is the first of her kind to test positive for the virus.

According to the USDA, five other tigers and lions at the zoo have also shown symptoms of respiratory illness.

Bronx zoo, via statement Bronx zoo, via statement According to the zoo, the animals were infected by a caretaker who was "asymtomatically infected with the virus." The USDA advises those who are sick to minimize contact with animals and pets until more is known about COVID-19.