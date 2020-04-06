Bhangra Dancer, Bagpiper Join Creative Forces In Canada's North

Global  

Video Credit: HuffPost Canada - Duration: 00:59s - Published
Gurdeep Pandher, a public servant who also teaches bhangra dancing, and Jordan Lincez, a teacher who also plays the bagpipes, joined forces to create this very Canadian video.

It was shot outside their cabins near Yukon’s Lake Laberge, about 50 kilometres north of Whitehorse.

(Credit: Gurdeep Pandher,)

