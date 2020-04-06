CORONAVIRUS PATIENT SPEAKS OUT - JAKE

Global  

With more people testing positive for covi?19 here in the tr?

Stat?

Officials are urging everyone to take precautions to help flatten the curve.

Tonigh?jake thomas spoke with one kentucky patient who is now battling the coronavirus.

Thanks megan, i was able to speak with one of the 58 daviess county residents that has been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

She asked that she remain anonymous, but she let me know just how strenuous life has been since contracting covi?19.

"and it was the migraine.

I mean, i was just holding my head so tight from the pressure in my head, and then not being able to breathe.

So i was coughing.

Which sounded like a cough, but it was more like gasping for air.

So i just laid there in the bed.

I couldn do anything.

It was scary.

I didn know where it was going."

Daviess county has been one of the areas most heavily affected in our tr?state kentucky countie?

With 58 confirmed cases of covi?19.

And this daviess county resident says one of the scariest things is not knowing where she contracted the virus.?i have no idea how i got it.

Not a clue.

I haven traveled.

I haven been i don know, i really haven been around anyone sick.

I kinda wish i knew where i got it, but then again, i guess it really doesn matter.

Il never know?

Governor andy beshear has already ordered people to stay home as much as possible due to the gravity of this situation, but this western kentucky resident wanted to emphasize the importance of following these orders.?yes, please take it seriously.

Stay within your house, within your family.

I know you wanna hangout with your neighbors and your friends but don.

You have no idea if youe giving it to someone else.

And the way ie felt for 17 days is just terrible.

I wouldn wish it on anyone else?

In daviess county... jake thomas




