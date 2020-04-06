Global  

Cabinet clears ordinance to cut salaries of President, PM & all MPs by 30%

As India faces an unprecedented crisis, the Union Cabinet has passed an ordinance to cut salaries of all MPs by 30% for a year.

This will also include the President, Vice-President and the Prime Minister of the country.

Additionally, MPLAD funds will remain suspended for two years and the amount will also go into the consolidated fund of India.

