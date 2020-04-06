Global  

Small Business Grants and Loans You Can Get Right Now

It’s a time of many uncertainties, and for business owners, that can be scary and unsettling!

Tim Vertz from Vertz Marketing joins us to walk through some of the challenges your small business may be facing and to help make sure your employees are taken care of.

For the application to the Economic Injury Disaster Loan, visit VertzMarketing.com.

Click the link for COVID-19 help and it will take you directly to the application.

You can also request a FREE marketing checkup for your business at VertzMarketing.com/Checkup.

For more information, give them a call at 262-920-4125 and their experts will answer any questions!

