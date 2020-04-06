Global  

UK man plays homemade casino game during coronavirus self-isolation

This man from Manchester, UK got creative with his time in lockdown and created his own fruit machine.

The clip, filmed on April 1, shows Riley Christopher playing on his homemade fruit machine made from tins and old cardboard boxes.

The filmer told Newsflare: "I was so bored at home and really missing the pubs and lack of sport and entertainment and I believe many are feeling the same way!

So I decided to bring part of the pub to my living room and make a fruit machine from the cardboard boxes from food parcels received to our house and old soup tins from within those parcels from our time in isolation!"

