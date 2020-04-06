Pep Guardiola's mother dies from coronavirus Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 00:56s - Published now Pep Guardiola's mother dies from coronavirus Manchester City have confirmed that the mother of the club's manager Pep Guardiola has died at the age of 82 from coronavirus. 0

