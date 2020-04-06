Global  

Pep Guardiola's mother dies from coronavirus

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 00:56s - Published
Pep Guardiola's mother dies from coronavirus

Pep Guardiola's mother dies from coronavirus

Manchester City have confirmed that the mother of the club's manager Pep Guardiola has died at the age of 82 from coronavirus.

