Eight days left in lockdown, actor Fatima Sana Shaikh teaches mental fitness

Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh said that it is not very difficult to stay back at home.

Fatima is reading and spending time with family during lockdown.

Work out and meditation are keeping Fatima physically and mentally fit.

The actor also asked her fans, for whom it is possible, to donate in this hour of crisis.

India in under a nationwide lockdown till April 14 to stop the spread of coronavirus.

