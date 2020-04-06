Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody's Office Offers Recommendations Against Zoombombing

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody's Office Offers Recommendations Against Zoombombing

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:26s - Published
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody's Office Offers Recommendations Against Zoombombing

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody's Office Offers Recommendations Against Zoombombing

The office of Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is recommending measures to increase privacy during Zoom meetings to guard against 'Zoombombing.'

Katie Johnston reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.