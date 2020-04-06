Global  

Honor Blackman dies aged 94

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Honor Blackman, best-known for playing Bond girl Pussy Galore and Cathy Gale in The Avengers, has died aged 94, her family said.

