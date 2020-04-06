Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Lack of surgical gowns 'real concern': NYC mayor

Lack of surgical gowns 'real concern': NYC mayor

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:44s - Published
Lack of surgical gowns 'real concern': NYC mayor

Lack of surgical gowns 'real concern': NYC mayor

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Monday that some of the private hospitals and nursing homes are running low on surgical gowns and it was a 'real concern' going into this week, but added that local companies at the Brooklyn Navy Yard were manufacturing gowns and other personal protective equipment in an 'amazing contribution'.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Lack of surgical gowns 'real concern': NYC mayor

NYC Mayor de Blasio said that by the end of the month 320,000 surgical gowns will be made, which would be an 'amazing contribution to this effort'.

But he stressed that surgical gowns were still in short supply.

He said that the supply for N95 masks were 'sufficiently secure' this week.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.