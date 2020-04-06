Global  

Open Championship cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

Open Championship cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

Open Championship cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

The 2020 Open Championship, which was due to take place at Royal St George's from July 16-19, has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

