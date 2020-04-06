Local Business Spotlight - Tier 1 Perimenopause Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 2 minutes ago Local Business Spotlight - Tier 1 Perimenopause Angie Nichols with Tier 1 Health and Wellness discusses perimenopause and the different effects it can have. Https://tier1hw.com/ 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Local Business Spotlight - Tier 1 Perimenopause [Music] welcome to local business spotlight everyone I'm Troy Thompson joining in the studio today is Angie Nichols from tier 1 health and wellness and today we're talking all about perimenopause welcome to the show my friend nice to see you again thank you alright perimenopause I'm not quite sure what that is I'm sure some viewers at home don't know what it is but I know what menopause is so in layman's terms what is perimenopause perimenopause is the time leading up to menopause so it can start usually in the early 40s but sometimes as early as the late 30s okay why is it you know I hear my a lot of my girlfriends talk about menopause sitting around the table and it's sometimes happening a little bit earlier for women nowadays is why is that there's a lot of factors that determine the time that women start to experience perimenopause there can be genetic factors but of course you know as we've talked about before we are living in a toxic environment yeah there are plenty of endocrine disrupting chemicals in our foods and water so of course that's causing it to start earlier would it also and this is just layman's terms that me throwing that out there is it because ladies are waiting to have children later in life well that could possibly determine or influence some things but also it's lifestyle factors you know we have a high stress Society and we have a more sedentary lifestyle and of course those things and we need more processed foods so that can all have a negative effect on our endocrine system all right let's talk a little bit about the symptoms if we can what women are experiencing okay so most women when they first start to experience perimenopause they experience irregular menstrual cycles they can become heavier and more or less frequent they also will notice irritability that is not like themselves so they start to notice there are more on edge and weight gain despite diet and exercise really yes absolutely it makes it much more difficult as the hormones start winding down yeah then it makes it much more difficult for us to lose weight insulin resistance goes up inflammation goes so a lot of it's a negative cascade that starts to happen in the body Wow no I'm just thinking to myself maybe that's why I've got a little bit fed up let's talk a little bit about what does tier 1 do to help fix this issue for women so the first thing that we do when women come in is we want to get a thorough evaluation of their hormone panel and we do that through serum testing and we also take a complete medical history and we determine the symptoms they're most bothersome for women right so we know where to focus our attention and then we sit down with dr. Nichols and we develop a plan to start addressing those things okay so can we and I know it's hard because everyone's different right sure so absolutely just give us a general outline of when you say treatment you know I would assume diet and exercise which you can help them along with in that conversation sure but what are the medical treatments that you do well we look to supplement hormones and for women in perimenopause progesterone is gonna be their best friend really yes it will help to reduce the irritability reduce a lot of the mistral cycle issues that go along with a heavy bleeding and things like that so progesterone is one thing thyroid another a testosterone because also you start to lose testosterone middle-aged and so you'll notice less interest in or less sexual interest so we supplement with the ones that are deficient and it's really based on the symptoms that that woman has and it will be different and the severity of the symptoms will be different but I think that's the important thing is one thing that I do know working with a lot of women all over the years that I have right is that you ladies know your bodies right you're the first ones to be telling the husband or the boyfriend get to the doctor right tune in and make sure you're taken care of we appreciate you very quickly how soon having these treatments with people feel better everybody's different again and we tell everybody give it a good three to six months I've had some women tell me as early as eighteen days they marked on their calendar you're amazing thank you so much you ought to find out more information there it all is up on the screen for Tier one health and wellness they will take care of all your needs back after this break [Music]





