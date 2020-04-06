Pro Chefs Share Their Favorite Kitchen Tools

Join Claire Saffitz, Brad Leone, Chris Morocco, Gaby Melian, Andy Baraghani, Sohla El-Waylly, Amiel Stanek, Alex Delany, Carla Lalli Music, Priya Krishna, Rick Martinez, Christina Chaey and Molly Baz at home as they show us the kitchen tools they value the most.

If you don't already have these, you may want to consider adding them to your kitchen collection.

Filmed on 3/19 and 3/23/20.