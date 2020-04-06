Global  

UK woman makes a run for it after being chased down by lone sheep

This is the hilarious moment a woman was chased down by a sheep after finding it in her South Yorkshire garden.

Video footage from Thursday (April 2) even shows her brave little dog try to pick a fight with the animal.

She told Newsflare: "I took my dog out in the garden and suddenly he saw something.

He started to chase it and it turned out to be a huge sheep.

"The sheep had escaped from its field nearby.

I tried to lure the sheep back to its field with a bag pretending to have food, but the sheep suddenly charged at me and chased me across the length of the garden."

