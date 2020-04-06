Global  

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Sent To Hospital After COVID-19 Symptoms Persist

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was hospitalized after continued COVID-19 symptoms. Johnson’s office clarified his doctor advised him to do more testing, saying his hospitalization was not an emergency.

According to Gizmodo, being admitted to an undisclosed London facility was just “a precautionary step.” In a video posted to Twitter, Johnson described his symptoms as “mild,” including a fever and a cough.

