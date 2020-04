Price of gas down to $2 per gallon Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:17s - Published 2 weeks ago The price of a gallon of gas is under $2 in some Massachusetts areas. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Price of gas down to $2 per gallon KATIE: IT MAY FEEL DIFFICULT TOFIND THE POSITIVES LATELY, BUTTHERE ARE SOME THAT RELATEDIRECTLY TO THE ENVIRONMENT, THEROADS, AND YOUR WALLET.THE PRICE OF GAS IS WAY DOWNACCORDING TO GASBUDDY.COM YOUCAN FIND IT FOR UNDER $2 AGALLON IN MEDFORD AT IT’SLOWESTTHE STATE AVERAGE IS RIGHTAROUND $2 FOR REGULAR.ABOUT 5 CENTS LOWER THAN THISTIME LAST YEAR.LET’S TALK ABOUT SOUND.DO YOU FEEL LIKE LATELY THEREARE MORE BIRDS?WELL PROBALLY NOINSTEAD IT’S LIKELY THERE ARE ALOT LESS CARS.INFACT, AN ARTICLE BY THEATLANTIC QUOTES A BU RESEARCHERWHO’S BEEN MEASURING DECIBLE’SIN KENMORE SQUARE AND FENWAYDURING HER SOCIAL DISTANCINGWALKS.TYPICALLY DURING RUSH HOUR, THENOISE THERE WOULD BE ABOUT 90DECIBLESLATELY, IT’S MORE LIKE 60.THAT TYPE OF REDUCTION INDECIBLES MEANS THE CITY IS REALQUIET.LASTLY, POLLUTIOLESS CARS MEANS LESS EMISSIONS.ACCORDING TO THE HERALDS, THEMASSACHUSETTS DEPARTMENT OFENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION SAYSTHEIR DATA SHOWS POLLUTION ISSUBSTANTIALLY DOWN.NOT JUST IN BOSTON, BUTSTATEWIDE.AND WHILE EXPERTS SAY IT’S NOSOLUTION FOR THE LONG TERM,NEXT TIME YOU’RE OUTSIDE TAKE ABIG DEEP BREATH.THE AI





