Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Nicola Sturgeon on Boris Johnson and Catherine Calderwood

Nicola Sturgeon on Boris Johnson and Catherine Calderwood

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:56s - Published
Nicola Sturgeon on Boris Johnson and Catherine Calderwood

Nicola Sturgeon on Boris Johnson and Catherine Calderwood

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon sends coronavirus-hit Prime Minister Boris Johnson a get well soon message and publicly denounces the actions of former Scottish chief medical officer, Catherine Calderwood, who disobeyed her own lockdown guidelines.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mac_rhona

Rhona MacLeod RT @JohnCoy29071630: The BBC addresses Bojo by calling him Boris Johnson. However with Nicola Sturgeon it's always or nearly always Sturgeo… 4 minutes ago

Browns88S

STEV-E-B @BBCNews why do you refer to Boris Johnson as PM but Nicola Sturgeon as Sturgeon 🤔 People of Scotland and beyond wi… https://t.co/h4Jfen1B5Q 5 minutes ago

ElectricArcMan

🇬🇧Martin Campbell🇬🇧 RT @GetBritainOut: Daniel Kawczynski MP condemns the SNP for trying to utilise the COVD-19 crisis to stop Brexit. https://t.co/Lnsvs4AUaQ 14 minutes ago

JaneFox30949258

Jane The Nailer (N. I. Brexiteer) DefendBrexit.com RT @VoteLeaveCroy: “But the catastrophic response of the European Union to this virus and its inability to support individual countries dem… 16 minutes ago

Hiimgraeme

My name was taken RT @msm_monitor: Literally side by side on the main UK BBC web page. Boris Johnson given his full name in the headline. Nicola Sturgeon is… 29 minutes ago

williambiddles2

William RT @DKShrewsbury: SNP demands final Brexit negotiations postponed. Government must fight virus with our support & conclude negotiations wit… 31 minutes ago

Auchinstarry

Auchinstarry @BBCNews Why do your Headlines give the PM his full name of Boris Johnson. One of the Shadow cabinet is given t… https://t.co/1Pnu5LS0gk 36 minutes ago

JimWhite1945

Jim White @BBCNews straplines during Coronavirus:UK latest refers to Boris Johnson, Ed Miliband but the First Minister of Sco… https://t.co/WLH23v7OYm 42 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.