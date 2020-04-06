'Sorry, We're Closed' Sign Pops Up On I-80 As Drivers Enter Pennsylvania From New Jersey Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:17s - Published now 'Sorry, We're Closed' Sign Pops Up On I-80 As Drivers Enter Pennsylvania From New Jersey There's no word on where the sign came from or if PennDOT has any plans to take it down. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 'Sorry, We're Closed' Sign Pops Up On I-80 As Drivers Enter Pennsylvania From New Jersey FOR FRIDAY.SOUND GOOD.LITTLE BIT OF EVERYTHING,THANK YOU, LLARISA, APPRECIATET NOT SO WELCOME SIGN HASAPPEARED NEAR THE NEW JERSEY-PENNSYLVANIA BORDER.THE SIGN POPPED UP YESTERDAYON THE WESTBOUND SIDE OFINTERSTATE 80 AS DRIVERSENTERED PENNSYLVANIA FROM NEWJERSEY.THE SIGN SIMPLY SAYS: SORRYWE'RE CLOSED.





