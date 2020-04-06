Global  

'Sorry, We're Closed' Sign Pops Up On I-80 As Drivers Enter Pennsylvania From New Jersey

There's no word on where the sign came from or if PennDOT has any plans to take it down.

FOR FRIDAY.SOUND GOOD.LITTLE BIT OF EVERYTHING,THANK YOU, LLARISA, APPRECIATET NOT SO WELCOME SIGN HASAPPEARED NEAR THE NEW JERSEY-PENNSYLVANIA BORDER.THE SIGN POPPED UP YESTERDAYON THE WESTBOUND SIDE OFINTERSTATE 80 AS DRIVERSENTERED PENNSYLVANIA FROM NEWJERSEY.THE SIGN SIMPLY SAYS: SORRYWE'RE CLOSED.




